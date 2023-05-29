Good evening, everyone!

We are having a pleasant Memorial Day with warm temperatures and light winds. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk. We could expect showers and general thunderstorms in our northwestern counties this evening. On Tuesday morning, we will wake up with mild temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s. Afternoon temps for Tuesday will be warm to hot in the 80’s and 90’s. We can continue to see precipitation for those northern counties tomorrow evening and night. We will keep you updated if any thunderstorms do become severe. Have a great Memorial Day!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel