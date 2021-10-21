Pleasant fall afternoon this Thursday

Good morning, folks!

Temps this Thursday morning have fallen into the 30s and 40s. Another cool start to our day but temps will be very pleasant this afternoon. Highs of 70s across the Panhandle, calm conditions with some cloud cover throughout our day, but still staying mostly sunny. A warming trend still in place for the region as temps will continue to rise into the 80s for this weekend.

A shot of cold air tries to make its way this weekend, but still expecting temps to remain in the 80s. The next front looks to make it into the Panhandle by Tuesday afternoon. This will drop our temps back to the 60s & 70s on Wednesday. Breezy and windy conditions look to start this weekend as well.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas