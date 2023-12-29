Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s and 30s across the High Plains. It is a brisk start to the day with winds chill values falling into the single digits for parts of the area. Give yourself some extra time this AM as we are seeing reports of frost on vehicle windshields. As the strong low pressure system continues to track to the NE of the country, we are seeing a high pressure center itself over the state. For the final Friday of 2023 conditions will be pleasant with temps in the 50s and sunny skies. Winds will be calm for today but will increase on Sunday. A front will push in over the holiday weekend dropping temps from the 60s on Saturday to the 40s on New Year’s Eve. It look to be a cold start to 2024!

