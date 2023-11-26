Good Sunday everyone,

Beautiful crystal clear skies occurring across the High Plains this afternoon as the disturbance responsible for all the nasty winter weather yesterday has since departed our area. The weather conditions tomorrow (Monday) will be similar to today with temperatures peaking in the 40’s and low 50’s along with light winds and mostly clear skies. Thankfully, through the workweek, we will continue to warm into the upper 50’s and even the 60’s especially for Wednesday. Furthermore, a cold front is on track to move in late Wednesday night, dropping us back into the low 50’s accompanied by a modest chance of rain showers Thursday afternoon.

Forecaster Landry Judd