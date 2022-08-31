Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60’s across the majority of the Panhandle. Cloud cover is present and will continue to increase through the morning. By the afternoon we will see a mix sky with highs in the 80’s and low 90’s. Temps are forecasted to run a few degrees below seasonal. There is a chance for rain this afternoon in the south. Then the chance of rain chances continues into tomorrow for the southeast. There is a stationary front that will move through this area that will allow for some moisture to build up. The SPC also has a general chance for some thunderstorms for those areas. Main concern will be some strong winds. For late Friday, isolated thunderstorms are in forecast. Temps by then will be increase to above normal and in the 90’s. Seasonal temps return by the end of the weekend.

Scroll down for more important new and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas