Good morning, folks!

After some severe weather yesterday, we are still seeing some cloud cover this morning across portion of the Panhandle. Cloud cover will continue to move out by midmorning and sunny conditions by the noon hours. Temps this afternoon will be very similar to yesterday, below average. Highs will range between the upper 60s to upper 70s. The occasional gust for today between 20-25 mph. This weekend is shaping to be a hot with the possibility of record temps. Highs will be in the upper 90s with the possibility of triple digit temps for some. Our next shot of moisture still in track for Tuesday of next week and Wednesday. There is a chance of isolated storms for Tuesday and then scattered on Wednesday. As always, more detail to come as tracking of system could change.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas