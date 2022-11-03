Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40’s and 50’s, well above normal for seasonal lows. Partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog from Amarillo towards Clovis, NM. By this afternoon, temps will increase into the 70’s with a dryline moving through west to east. Expect some patchy blowing dust with gusts between 30 to 40 mph. A cold front will push through the region this evening as well. This set up will give us the possibility of some strong storms overnight. We have the ingredients for some cells to turn severe. A slight risk of severe weather for our central to eastern counties with all hazards possible. The SPC has hail, damaging winds and a low threat for tornadoes. For Friday, dropping temps throughout the day with seasonal temps by Saturday.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas