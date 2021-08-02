Partly cloudy skies with below average temperatures for your Monday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Live Tower Cameras

Map Center

Download Our Weather App

Good morning everyone,

This is your Meteorologist Melissa Terrazas. It’s Monday! This morning we will wake up to lows in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s across the viewing area. We will have mostly cloudy skies with calmer northerly winds.

However, we will see a break in cloud cover as the day progresses. Winds will be out of the north ranging anywhere from 5 to 10 mph. For the most part, we will have partly cloudy conditions for your Monday and as we begin the work week. Highs will be slightly warmer than they were yesterday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80’s. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss