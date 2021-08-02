Partly cloudy skies with below average temperatures for your Monday

Good morning everyone,

This is your Meteorologist Melissa Terrazas. It’s Monday! This morning we will wake up to lows in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s across the viewing area. We will have mostly cloudy skies with calmer northerly winds.

However, we will see a break in cloud cover as the day progresses. Winds will be out of the north ranging anywhere from 5 to 10 mph. For the most part, we will have partly cloudy conditions for your Monday and as we begin the work week. Highs will be slightly warmer than they were yesterday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80’s.