Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Showers remain ongoing across our southeastern counties from yesterday’s event. A huge report for rain came across Potter County where we had severe warned storms. A report of 4.56″ fell 15 NNW of Amarillo. For this morning expect passing showers with overcast skies. Highs will range in the 60s and 70s. Rain will be minimal for this evening and into the weekend. Sunday afternoon could bring us a better chance of isolated thunderstorms. A greater chance of rain will return for next week as scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. Temps will be in the 70s through the weekend, then back to the 80s for next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas