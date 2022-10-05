Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50’s across the majority of the area. We are tracking some showers moving across the Oklahoma Panhandle this morning. Textline received close to 3/4 of an inch of rain so far, but everyone else in the hundredths. T-showers will continue through the area this morning and afternoon. Still looking at very minimal moisture for today. We have a front moving out of the Panhandle this evening and cooler airmass will settle across the region today. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, well below seasonal. Another disturbance on the way for Friday. Temps will remain below average through the rest of the workweek with warmer temps by the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas