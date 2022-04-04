Good morning, folks!

Overcast conditions overnight have kept our temps on the mild side ranging between the low 40s to upper 50s this morning. Cloudy conditions will continue throughout the day with winds picking up slightly by midday. Breezy conditions with the occasional gust up to 25 mph. All these elements and the front that moved through the region yesterday will keep us below seasonal. Highs for today will range in the 60s. A big jump in temps for tomorrow with upper 80s back in place. A Fire Weather Watch is already in effect for Tuesday as we are going to see low humidity and gusts up to 45 mph.

Overall, for the next few days, temps will fluctuate from the 60s to the 80s. Conditions look to remain windy or breezy with plenty of sunshine.

Have a great week,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas