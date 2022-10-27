Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40’s for most of the Panhandle. Temps this afternoon will be around seasonal, but we are tracking a cold front that could fluctuate those temps a few degrees depending on the timing of it. Cloud cover will increase this morning and winds along our next disturbance moving in today. We are tracking a trough line, a cold front, and a low-pressure system. Thunderstorms are expected tonight with a marginal risk for our eastern and central counties. Our southeastern counties are under a slight risk. Storms can be strong with gusty winds and hail as our main concern. Showers will take over Friday for the morning hours with this system exiting the area west to east. Looking ahead into Halloween, temps will be average.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas