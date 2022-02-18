Good morning, everyone!

It will be a seasonal day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be light from the southwest today around 8 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 65 degrees. We expect other temperatures in the area to be around the 60’s range as well. The warming trend continues with fast winds from the southwest until Tuesday. Then our next cold front moves through and brings us into the 40’s and 30’s again for the next several days. Our precipitation outlook 6-10 days out is 32% above normal, but there’s no sure-fire sign of rain or snow in the 7-day forecast just yet. You can stay updated here our website, and download the KAMR local 4 weather app.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel