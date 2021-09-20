Our next cooldown on the way

Good morning, folks!

We are starting the workweek with some light cloud cover moving across the Panhandle. Expect clouds to move out by midmorning, leaving us with lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Temps this morning in the 60s and 70s across the viewing area and will climb into the 80s for this afternoon. The next big cooldown is on the way as a cold front will move into the region this morning and into the noon hour. Breezy conditions and a cooler airmass associated with that systems.

Breezy conditions will continue into Tuesday with temps in the 70s and gusts up to 30 mph. Overall, the start to our mornings looks very cool for the next seven days with highs mainly in the 80s.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas