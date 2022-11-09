Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60’s across the majority of the Panhandle. Cloud cover throughout the morning with a decrease by this afternoon. Temps increasing into the 70’s for this evening with windy conditions. There is a waring and advisory for those strong winds across Kansas and Oklahoma. A cold front will push through the region overnight and another Thursday evening. Strong cold airmass expect behind these systems with a trough pattern dominating the country. Temps are expected to be in the 40’s and 50’s by the end of the workweek and into next week. Chance of mix precipitation next week but still lots of details to iron out. The Climate Prediction Center has the 6-10- and 8-14-day outlooks running with above precipitation chances for the state and temps below.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas