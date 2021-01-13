A Mild Day Across the Panhandle

This morning we had lows in the 20s across the Panhandle with a low of 21 right here in Amarillo. Later this afternoon we will have mostly sunny conditions with westerly winds ranging anywhere from 5-10 mph and highs in the upper 50s. Tonight we’ll see party cloudy conditions with lows in the 30s.

For tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to freezing temperatures and windy conditions with winds from the North ranging anywhere from 15-25 mph. By the afternoon hours we can however expect highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

By the end of the work week on Friday we can expect mostly sunny conditions with Northwest winds ranging from 10-25 mph and highs in the upper 40s.