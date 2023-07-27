Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. A high pressure aloft continues across southern parts of the country, especially over Texas. Forecasted afternoon temps will range between 96 to 104 degrees. There will be some occasionally breezy conditions for us here in central parts of the Panhandle but windy conditions will be present the further north that you travel today. Chance of moisture will be minimal this evening but isolated thunderstorms possible the the north and west tonight. The high pressure will continue to shift slightly to the east, meaning a little relief in sight from those triple-digit temps. Mid-90s over the weekend with the high pressure rebuilding back for the first week of August.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas