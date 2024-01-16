Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the single digits and as low as -1 across the High Plains. Brutal temps continue for this Tuesday but at least warmer than the past couple of days. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until the noon hour as we have seen those values fall as low as -21 in the Oklahoma Panhandle. We had some record cold highs and record lows since Saturday across the viewing area. Highs for this afternoon will be in the 20s and 30s with clear skies. On Wednesday, we will see a 30 degree warmup compared to today. Forecast calls for areas sitting the low 60s by Wednesday but we will have to deal with some string winds. Gusts could be as high as 40 mph. Rollercoaster temps look to continue through the workweek with temps back to freezing by Friday.

