Hello everyone, and welcome to November!

Today is turning out to be sunny with a hefty southwest wind of 15 to 35 mph. Temperatures are responding, warming into the 60’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 63. Since it is windy, please stay alert to any wildfire concerns! Tomorrow will be pleasant with sunshine and light winds, and afternoon highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Friday looks to be even warmer with a return to the breezy 70’s and low 80’s. Saturday and Sunday may stay unseasonably mild with the 70’s and low 80’s, while slightly cooler weather could return later next week.

No rain or snow is expected for the remainder of the week, or over this upcoming weekend.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week!

Chief meteorologist John Harris