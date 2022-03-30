Good morning, everyone!

It will be a cool day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be strong from the North-northwest today at around 26 mph. The high for today will be around 57 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be around the 50's and low 60's for our highs. Our chances of rain will end after 9 am this morning, but there's a chance for them to return to us as early as 7 pm (40%). We'll warm-up for the rest of the week, and we're observing more rain chances sprinkled throughout. Friday has a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Monday also looks to be a day of rain with a few thunderstorms in play for the afternoon and evening. Then those rain chances might continue into Tuesday morning. Breezy wind conditions will be in place for the next 7 days.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel