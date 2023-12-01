Hello everyone, and welcome to December!

The rainy and snowy weather from yesterday is giving way to sunshine and light winds this afternoon. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 50’s. Amarillo should top out near 57. Tomorrow looks to be windy and cool with the 40’s and 50’s, while Sunday should be pleasant with a blend of upper 50’s and low 60’s. Even warmer weather could be with us as we move into Monday with highs in the 60’s to near 70!

As of this writing, no rain or snow is expected over the upcoming weekend.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris