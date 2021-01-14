Windy Conditions Across the High Plains

The pleasant weather from yesterday is giving way to windy and cooler conditions today. Northerly winds of 20 to 40 mph will blow, as a cold front barrels south through the region. Scattered clouds may develop behind the front, but no wintry precipitation is expected at this time. Temperatures for this afternoon will moderate back into the 40’s and low 50’s, with wind chills in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. In a nutshell, heavy coats will come in handy for today.

Tomorrow should see wind speeds diminishing into the 10 to 25 mph range, with highs around 50, and wind chills in the 40’s. Saturday and Sunday look to be seasonal with upper 40’s and low 50’s, while Monday (Martin Luther King Day), could hold steady in the 40’s.

As of this writing, any rain or snow that was previously mentioned for this weekend and Monday, has been removed from the forecast. A slightly better chance for a wintry mix might occur on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Melissa Terrazas