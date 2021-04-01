From March to April weather

Welcome to April!

Today will start out with frozen morning lows around 30. The afternoon hours, however, should be nice with increasing southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures warming into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Good Friday will continue mild, but breezy, with southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, and highs in the 70’s. Also, there is an outside chance of an isolated thundershower or two across our far southern counties by the evening hours.

Saturday looks to be splendid with sunshine, light winds, and highs around 80, while Easter Sunday could turn breezy and much warmer with a mix of mid to upper 80’s. The only negative will be elevated to critical wildfire threats. Please stay very vigilant about all wildfire concerns!

Lastly, there is a low probability that isolated thunderstorms could return across our eastern counties by midweek. Please stay tuned!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris