Hello, everyone!

Today looks to be slightly warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s, if not a few low 90’s. If Amarillo reaches 90, this will tie the record of 90 from 2003 and be 18 degrees above our daily average! Tomorrow could have more high clouds in the sky, cutting the sun’s warmth back into the mid 80’s, while Sunday might hold steady in the low 80’s.

No rain is expected over this weekend but could return on Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but a few rumbles of thunder could be heard from time to time. Temperature wise, Monday will be in the mid 70’s followed by the low 70’s and low 60’s for Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris