Good morning, everyone!

It will be a nice day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be light with some variability today around 10 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 75 degrees. We expect other temperatures in the area to be around the 70's range as well. Blowing dust could be a possibility for tomorrow, and a Fire Watch is in place from 12pm to 7pm Tuesday. On Wednesday, a cold front moves through. We'll still be in the 60's, but on Thursday we'll only be in the high 30's and low 40's for our highs. The chance for precipitation looks to be on Wednesday night in the form of rain (30%), then in the morning for Thursday in the form of snow (30%). We'll warm up to the 60's again this weekend, with mostly sunny and breezy conditions.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel