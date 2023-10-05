Hello everyone!

The cool weather from this morning with lows in the 40’s and 50’s is giving way to a gorgeous afternoon with sunshine, light north winds, and temperature in the 70’s and low 80’s. Amarillo should top out near 78. Tomorrow will continue fall-like, except breezy, as another cool front pushes south through the area. This boundary will be dry, no rain or severe weather is expected. Temperatures tomorrow will start out in the cool 40’s, and moderate back into the 60’s and low 70’s later in the day.

Looking ahead to the weekend! Believe it or not, several locations may be waking up to the chilly upper 30’s and low 40’s on Saturday morning, before returning to the low 70’s during the afternoon. The low to mid 80’s look commonplace for Sunday, while the mid to upper 80’s look to return for Monday through Midweek. As of this writing, no additional showers or storms are expected through next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris