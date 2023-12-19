Hello everyone!

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 60’s and low 70’s. Amarillo should top out near 65. Tomorrow will see highs around 67, while Thursday (the first day of winter), and Friday will follow suit with highs in the low to mid 60’s. The mid 50’s to low 60’s look to return on Saturday. The cooler upper 40’s and low 50’s could be common for Sunday (Christmas Eve), and Monday (Christmas Day).

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, a 20% to 40% chance for rain showers will be possible from Thursday through Sunday. No snow is expected currently.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone. Merry Christmas, and Happy Holidays!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris