Hello everyone, and welcome to Columbus Day!

The cool weather from this morning with lows in the 40’s and low 50’s will give way to sunshine and light winds this afternoon. Temperatures will respond, warming back into the low to mid 80’s. Amarillo should top out near 85. Tomorrow will reach into the upper 80’s, while Wednesday looks to be breezy with southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, sunshine, and temperatures warming close to 90. Thursday will top out in the 70’s and low 80’s, while much cooler weather will roll in for Friday and Saturday with numbers falling into the 60’s to around 70. Sunday should see highs warm into the 70’s.

By the way, just a reminder – the annular solar eclipse occurs on Saturday between the hours of 10:17 am to 1:17 pm. For Amarillo and the surrounding area, the eclipse should be spectacular with nearly 85% of the sun being covered by the moon at 11:43 am. Remember not to look directly at the sun unless you have special eyewear on.

Have a safe and enjoyable Columbus Day, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris