Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40s and 50s. A clear start to the morning will continue through the afternoon. The fire threat continues as dry conditions persist with low humidity. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect at 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Temps for this afternoon will be above average in the mid-70s to low 80s. Keep an eye out on Tuesday as a High Wind Watch is already in place. Winds are expected to increase into the 30s to 40s. However, gusts are forecasted to be up to 65 mph.

Temps will fall back into the 60s for Wednesday as a front looks to move into the region Tuesday night. Temps will return to seasonal by Thursday with even warmer temps for the weekend. Unfortunately, rain chances to favor the area for the week.

Have a great week,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas