Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. A high pressure aloft with a ridge pattern continues across the Central Plains. Currently looking at that high pressure to persist over Texas for the end of the work week, the weekend and into next week. Forecast afternoon temps will range between 95 to 102 degrees. A copy and paste forecast through Tuesday. On Wednesday, there is a weak front that will try to drop our temps a few degrees, but still expect lots of 90s. The Climate Prediction Center has both the 6–10-day outlook and 8–14-day precipitation outlook running below and our temps above. The Weather Prediction Center also has us running dry for the next seven days.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas