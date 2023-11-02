Good morning, everyone!

It will be a near-seasonal day throughout the High Plains. As the day progresses, temperatures will warm up and linger in the upper 60s and low 70s. Pleasantly light winds from the south will persist and sunny skies will accompany the afternoon temperatures. Unfortunately, the chance for precipitation continues to remain absent today.

As we wake up on Friday morning, temperatures will feel brisk in the 30s and low 40s. The warming trend will continue heading into the weekend. A surface leeside trough is anticipated to develop on the west side of the viewing area, which will help with the warming of temperatures as we head into the weekend. On Sunday, our forecasted highs throughout the High Plains are in the upper 70s and a few low 80s. It will feel like summer, despite us being deep in the fall season. Dry conditions will persist as we head into the following week. Have a great and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel