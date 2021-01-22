Up and down January weather; Possible snow on Sunday

Today will be a cooler day with partial cloud cover, and light easterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures look to hold steady in the 40’s and low 50’s for this afternoon. Tomorrow will trend warmer with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, and highs back in the upper 50’s to mid 60’s. Sunday, however, may stay overcast, breezy, and slightly cooler with a blend of 40’s and 50’s. Also, and the jury is still out, but a light rain/snow mix could occur by Sunday night into Monday morning. No accumulating snow is expected at this time, and the better odds for beneficial moisture will stay east of the Panhandles.

Cloudy skies look to continue on Monday and Tuesday with the cool 40’s, followed by sunshine for midweek with highs back in the 50’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris