Hi everyone!

We receive a much-deserved respite from the stormy weather today, before a few thunderstorms return tomorrow. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and pleasant with light northwest winds, and highs in the 80’s. Amarillo should top out near 84. Tomorrow will be even warmer with a blend of upper 80’s and low 90’s. At the same time, however, we could be tracking more thunderstorms across our eastern counties. The storms may pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. Amarillo is not expecting rain.

Friday and Saturday will top out in the 80’s, while the low to mid 90’s could arrive on Father’s Day. The upper 90’s, and even a couple of low 100’s might be in place by Monday and Tuesday. Regarding additional rain chances, we might see isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms here and there through the extended period.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris