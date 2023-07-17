Hi everyone!

Blistering hot weather will return for this afternoon with sunshine, southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo could top out near 100. Tomorrow will see highs around 105, while Wednesday should peak at 100. Less hot conditions look possible for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with a blend of low to mid 90’s. Also, a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms might return from time to time, starting tomorrow evening, and lasting through the upcoming weekend.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone! Try to stay cool and over hydrated with water during these hot spells!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris