Hi everyone!

Today we are seeing a huge change in the weather, as an upper-level low moves this way from the southwest. As it approaches, it will bring low-level moisture to the region, along with a chance of rain. As of this writing, the best opportunity for rain will be across our south and southeast counties. Amarillo might see a brief shower during the early morning hours, or a few sprinkles of rain late. Also, temperatures will stay very cool during the day, with a range of only upper 40’s and low 50’s. Amarillo should top out to nearly 55.

As the upper-level storm moves away from us, tomorrow will start out below the freezing mark of 32, only to warm back into the 40’s and 50’s during the afternoon. Also, as another spoke of energy aloft moves overhead, a slight chance of a light wintry mix of rain and snow could be possible across our west and southwest counties tomorrow evening. Amarillo might get lucky and see a brief shower around town. Saturday (Veterans Day) looks to be sunny with highs in the low to mid 60’s while Sunday could top out close to 70. No additional rain or snow is expected over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris