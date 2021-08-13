Much cooler temps with scattered t-showers

Good morning, folks!

Its finally Friday and we have a few pockets of rain still ongoing this morning for portions of the Panhandle. Scattered showers will continue once again for today with some embedded thunderstorms. Showers will develop throughout the day and continue into the weekend. Temps for today will run well below average with most of the viewing area seeing 80s. Cloud cover for today will help keep the region on the cool side of things.

For the weekend, temps will stay in the 80s but the chance for rain will decrease by Sunday. Moisture isn’t out of the question but not as scattered. Temps will rebound by Tuesday with breezy conditions.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas