From Seasonal to Wintry Weather

We had a cold start across the panhandle with a low of 22. We’ll have some partly cloudy skies with a high of 49. So, we’ll experience near average temperatures across our region with varying winds at around 5-10 mph. For tonight, it’ll be mostly clear with a low around 22 and winds becoming South after midnight.

For tomorrow we can expect mostly sunny conditions with a high near 48 and calm winds coming in from the Southwest at about 6 mph. We’ll have increased cloud cover tomorrow night as well with lows in the low to mid 20s.

As we take a look at our weekend, we are tracking a frontal system that’ll make its way into our region by Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. With it comes colder temperatures and the chance for a Rain/Snow Mix that could also possibly lead to some accumulation here in the Texas Panhandle, but of course we will keep you all updates as this system approaches.