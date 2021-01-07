From Seasonal to Wintry Weather

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Live Tower Cameras

Map Center

Download Our Weather App

We had a cold start across the panhandle with a low of 22. We’ll have some partly cloudy skies with a high of 49. So, we’ll experience near average temperatures across our region with varying winds at around 5-10 mph. For tonight, it’ll be mostly clear with a low around 22 and winds becoming South after midnight.

For tomorrow we can expect mostly sunny conditions with a high near 48 and calm winds coming in from the Southwest at about 6 mph. We’ll have increased cloud cover tomorrow night as well with lows in the low to mid 20s.

As we take a look at our weekend, we are tracking a frontal system that’ll make its way into our region by Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. With it comes colder temperatures and the chance for a Rain/Snow Mix that could also possibly lead to some accumulation here in the Texas Panhandle, but of course we will keep you all updates as this system approaches.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss