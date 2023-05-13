Good Saturday morning, everyone.

Overcast skies and humid conditions will be present throughout the day as rain showers spread from south to north throughout the area. Severe weather should be limited to possible wind gusts, pockets of small hail, and heavy downpours. The chances of rain will continue for tomorrow (Mother’s Day), and possibly on Monday morning. Temperatures will stay unseasonably cool with a range of 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s for both days. Numbers on Monday and Tuesday should be in the 70’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable Mother’s Day Weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris