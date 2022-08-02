Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60’s and 70’s. Temps this afternoon will rise into the 90’s and low 100’s. Conditions will be mostly sunny and breezy . Winds look to range between 20 to 25 mpg with gusts even greater than that. Rain for today will favor eastern New Mexico and W/NW parts of the Texas Panhandle/Oklahoma area. Everyone else will remain dry for today. A few models area still picking up the possibility of some scattered t-shower activity for Wednesday afternoon. Isolated chances will continue for Thursday and into early Friday morning. Hot typical August day will be on tap for this week and into the weekend. Temps will remain in the mid to upper 90’s. Our CPC outlook for the month looks to keep temps well above normal and precipitation below normal.

Have a great day ,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas