Good evening, everyone!

We had a warm day in the 80’s and low 90’s for some towns. For this evening, we can expect some partly cloudy skies and mild overnight temperatures. For Sunday morning, we will wake up to a humid and mild start in the 50’s and 60’s. During the early afternoon, we could start to see thunderstorms develop in our western counties of the viewing area. As of this writing, the Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm and Marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday. Our primary concern tomorrow will be the damaging winds and small pockets of hail. Some thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon could carry on into the overnight. Sunday’s afternoon temps will be warm in the 80’s and 90’s. Have a great first day of July!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel