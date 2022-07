Good afternoon, everyone!

For next week, temperatures will stay in the 100’s for many parts of the panhandles. A weak stationary front may try to help us out on Sunday, but it will only shave a few degrees off of our highs for that day. Then it’s back to triple digit heat on Monday. Chances for storms and showers are low in probability through next week. Most of the monsoonal flow looks to affect portions of the northwest panhandle so far.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel