Good morning. folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60’s and 70’s. We have t-showers this morning across our northern counties. Areas in the Oklahoma Panhandle are picking up two inches of rain as of 4:45 a.m. but expect that to continue to increase with the ongoing rain. Flood alerts for NE New Mexico and Cimarron County in Oklahoma for that heavy rainfall and with more rain chances for this afternoon. Temps this afternoon will be below seasonal running in the 70’s and 80’s. Tonight showers will continue to move across our SW and southern counties. We will see a break from the rain from Thursday evening until Friday evening. Then rain returns late on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms for the weekend. Temps will continue to remain below seasonal in the 80’s for the next seven days!

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas