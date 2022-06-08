Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s once again. Muggy conditions across the area with some heavy rainfall across the Oklahoma Panhandle. Scattered t-showers up north will continue through midday. Then a break from the precipitation before more storms move into the region from New Mexico by the late evening/overnight. The Marginal risk of severe weather is still in place across most of the area for damaging winds and large hail with these storms. Temps for this afternoon will remain in the 80s and below seasonal. Moisture still looks to still across through the workweek. For Thursday, a slight risk of severe weather for the north part of the area. By this weekend there will be some very isolated and slim chances for an isolated storm or two to the north. For the most part, the heat will return with triple digit temps by the weekend and into the next workweek.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas