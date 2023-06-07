Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Showers continue to diminish this Wednesday morning but some Flood Advisories were issued. The highs for today will be in the 70s and 80’s with more rain in the forecast for tonight. The Strom Prediction Center has the western Panhandle under a marginal risk of severe weather and everyone else under a general chance for storms. Our main threat will be flooding as we have seen excessive flooding for the past few weeks. With very saturated soils it will not take much for flooding to occur. A flood warning for Potter and Randall County will remain in effect until Friday evening. Stray storms are in the forecast for Thursday afternoon and isolated storms for Friday. Expect to see warm temps return by the end of the workweek.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas