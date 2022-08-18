Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with showers drifting to the south/southeast. Temps have fallen into the 60’s and everyone not seeing the rain is left with cloudy skies. Showers will continue to favor our southern counties this midday before clearing out by this evening. Highs for today will be in the 80’s with a few counties to the SW staying in the 70’s. We will see a break from the rain from this evening until Friday evening. As we end the day on Friday, t-showers return to the area with more rain potential for the weekend. The forecast right now is for a soggy day on Sunday and Monday and temps falling into the 70’s. The cloud cover, rain and weather pattern will help keep those temps on the cool side for this time of year. Overall, temps will remain seasonal till the end of the month with rain chances continuing off and on for the week.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas