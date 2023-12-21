Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40s and 30s across the High Plains. Morning rain showers are passing through the Texas Panhandle. We are still forecasting nice temps for this afternoon in the 60s. For the first day of Winter, temps will be running 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal. By this afternoon cloud cover will decrease with moisture entering Oklahoma. Minimal rain is forecasted with areas receiving less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall. Highest amount will fall in eastern parts of the viewing area. Temps will be above average through the rest of the workweek with cooler air moving into the region on Christmas Day. Also, expect another round of precipitation with thunderstorms possible on Saturday!

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas