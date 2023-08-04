Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps ranging in the 60s to 70s across the High Plains. High pressure continues to move to the east along with our ridge pattern. Isolated showers and thunderstorms for this morning riding that pattern with another shot of precipitation for this evening across our central and eastern counties. Forecast afternoon temps will range between 95 to 105 degrees. Temps will be cooler where the statiScorching temps will be in the forecast through Friday. By the end of the work week, the ridge pattern should flatten some with a cold front. The Weather Prediction Center keeping our moisture potential higher across the NE where we could receive up to 0.50″ of rainfall in the next seven days. Temps will fall into the low 90s and upper 80s for Sunday through Tuesday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas