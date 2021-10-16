Morning Forecast Outlook

Good morning, everyone!

Saturday morning is looking to be nice and seasonal. Low winds will be out of the Southeast around 12 mph, and sky conditions will be clear. The high today will be around 70 degrees. As the winds shift again, we will start seeing warmer temperatures. However, as you start your morning, a freeze warning has been in place until 9 AM. Temperatures will be in the 30’s for the beginning of the day. Starting next week, nice temperatures are on the way as we’ll see more 70’s with some cloudy and breezy conditions.

Forecaster Christian O Rangel

