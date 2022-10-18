Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s and 40’s. It is a chilly start to the day with patchy fog also developing. Areas to the southwest are seeing visibility as low as a quarter of a mile. A reminder to give yourself extra time if making the morning commute. Fog is expected to lift by midmorning. Highs for this afternoon will still be below average for this time of year. All of the area is expected to sit in the 60’s. The trough pattern to the west of us will move east and the ridge pattern to the west will move closer to the Central Plains. A warm front will push through the Texas Panhandle by the end of the workweek giving us temps back in the 80’s. Watching for another cooldown by next week behind a few cold fronts.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas