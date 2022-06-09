Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s. Conditions remain very muggy and humid for this morning with patchy fog developing across parts of the area. Expect to see some low visibility less than a mile and give yourself extra time this morning. Fog should move out by midmorning and temps this afternoon will be around seasonal for some. Highs will range from the upper 80s to mid 90s. Scattered storms will be possible this evening moving in from the NW to the SE by tonight. The SPC outlook has us under a slight risk of severe weather for most of the area. Our concerns will be straight-line winds up to 80 mph and large hail up to 2″.

Record temps in jeopardy for the weekend as triple digit highs return through Monday. A slim chance of an isolated t-shower or two for the weekend and Monday afternoon.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas